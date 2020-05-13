DaeduckElec 8,210 0

LS ELECTRIC 37,950 UP 1,350

GS Retail 40,000 UP 1,600

KSOE 78,000 DN 200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 15,450 DN 100

Hanssem 86,000 UP 5,800

OCI 37,900 DN 600

IlyangPharm 34,200 UP 250

Ottogi 538,000 UP 8,000

HtlShilla 80,300 DN 400

SamsungElecMech 121,500 UP 3,000

Hanmi Science 30,250 DN 250

HDC HOLDINGS 9,370 DN 90

S-Oil 66,500 UP 200

UNID 41,350 DN 300

HyundaiMipoDock 29,450 DN 100

IS DONGSEO 26,100 UP 250

LG Innotek 146,000 UP 4,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,500 UP 4,500

HYUNDAI WIA 32,750 UP 150

SamsungHvyInd 4,105 UP 5

SYC 38,550 DN 100

KumhoPetrochem 70,900 UP 1,200

S-1 91,000 UP 4,400

Mobis 170,500 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,300 UP 650

KorZinc 372,500 UP 3,000

Hanchem 85,400 UP 400

DWS 23,850 0

KEPCO 22,000 UP 550

SamsungSecu 27,550 DN 150

SKTelecom 206,500 DN 3,500

S&T MOTIV 36,000 UP 500

HyundaiElev 62,400 UP 300

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,800 UP 400

Hanon Systems 8,980 UP 140

SK 185,000 UP 4,000

DAEKYO 4,620 UP 5

GKL 14,300 DN 350

COWAY 62,000 UP 1,100

(MORE)