KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 8,210 0
LS ELECTRIC 37,950 UP 1,350
GS Retail 40,000 UP 1,600
KSOE 78,000 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 15,450 DN 100
Hanssem 86,000 UP 5,800
OCI 37,900 DN 600
IlyangPharm 34,200 UP 250
Ottogi 538,000 UP 8,000
HtlShilla 80,300 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 121,500 UP 3,000
Hanmi Science 30,250 DN 250
HDC HOLDINGS 9,370 DN 90
S-Oil 66,500 UP 200
UNID 41,350 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 29,450 DN 100
IS DONGSEO 26,100 UP 250
LG Innotek 146,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,500 UP 4,500
HYUNDAI WIA 32,750 UP 150
SamsungHvyInd 4,105 UP 5
SYC 38,550 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 70,900 UP 1,200
S-1 91,000 UP 4,400
Mobis 170,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,300 UP 650
KorZinc 372,500 UP 3,000
Hanchem 85,400 UP 400
DWS 23,850 0
KEPCO 22,000 UP 550
SamsungSecu 27,550 DN 150
SKTelecom 206,500 DN 3,500
S&T MOTIV 36,000 UP 500
HyundaiElev 62,400 UP 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,800 UP 400
Hanon Systems 8,980 UP 140
SK 185,000 UP 4,000
DAEKYO 4,620 UP 5
GKL 14,300 DN 350
COWAY 62,000 UP 1,100
