KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,500 UP 200
IBK 7,450 UP 10
KorElecTerm 31,300 DN 200
NamhaeChem 7,530 DN 30
DONGSUH 16,950 DN 300
BGF 4,570 UP 25
SamsungEng 11,000 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 100,000 0
PanOcean 3,205 DN 15
SAMSUNG CARD 29,350 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 16,950 UP 150
KT 23,800 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL194500 0
LG Uplus 14,200 UP 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 45,400 DN 350
KT&G 78,700 UP 1,500
DHICO 3,905 UP 65
LG Display 10,400 0
Kangwonland 22,800 DN 1,000
NAVER 218,500 DN 1,000
Kakao 216,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 721,000 DN 26,000
DSME 16,550 DN 150
DSINFRA 4,740 UP 40
DWEC 3,445 UP 30
Donga ST 88,400 DN 1,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,850 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 292,000 UP 4,500
DongwonF&B 208,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 30,650 UP 450
LGH&H 1,437,000 UP 18,000
LGCHEM 352,000 UP 14,000
KEPCO E&C 16,250 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 66,700 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,700 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,000 UP 500
LGELECTRONICS 55,000 UP 500
Celltrion 215,000 UP 4,000
Huchems 16,750 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 101,500 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
IU, Suga's collaboration song 'Eight' becomes chart sensation
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
2
S. Korea on alert over new wave of coronavirus cases
-
3
Infections linked to Itaewon clubs soar to 119
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea struggles to contain more club-linked virus cases
-
5
Instructor in trouble for lying about occupation after visit to Itaewon