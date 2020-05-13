HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,300 DN 800

KIH 46,650 UP 50

LOTTE Himart 27,550 UP 50

GS 37,100 UP 150

CJ CGV 22,000 UP 250

LIG Nex1 26,200 UP 2,100

Fila Holdings 31,750 UP 150

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 99,900 UP 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 25,800 UP 400

HANWHA LIFE 1,620 DN 15

AMOREPACIFIC 175,000 UP 3,000

LF 12,800 UP 50

FOOSUNG 7,060 UP 280

JW HOLDINGS 5,140 UP 150

SK Innovation 95,500 UP 100

POONGSAN 19,300 0

KBFinancialGroup 31,450 DN 100

Hansae 11,250 DN 250

LG HAUSYS 54,900 UP 100

Youngone Corp 25,300 UP 650

KOLON IND 30,300 0

HanmiPharm 279,000 UP 500

BNK Financial Group 4,560 DN 40

emart 111,500 UP 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY210 50 UP150

KOLMAR KOREA 42,050 DN 150

CUCKOO 88,500 DN 300

COSMAX 83,100 DN 1,200

MANDO 24,300 UP 250

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 616,000 UP 24,000

INNOCEAN 55,900 UP 300

Doosan Bobcat 23,700 DN 250

Netmarble 104,000 DN 1,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S240000 UP1500

ORION 129,500 UP 3,500

BGF Retail 151,500 UP 2,500

SKCHEM 80,400 DN 1,000

HDC-OP 18,750 DN 500

HYOSUNG HEAVY 15,350 DN 100

WooriFinancialGroup 8,010 UP 160

