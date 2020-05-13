KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,300 DN 800
KIH 46,650 UP 50
LOTTE Himart 27,550 UP 50
GS 37,100 UP 150
CJ CGV 22,000 UP 250
LIG Nex1 26,200 UP 2,100
Fila Holdings 31,750 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 99,900 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 25,800 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 1,620 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 175,000 UP 3,000
LF 12,800 UP 50
FOOSUNG 7,060 UP 280
JW HOLDINGS 5,140 UP 150
SK Innovation 95,500 UP 100
POONGSAN 19,300 0
KBFinancialGroup 31,450 DN 100
Hansae 11,250 DN 250
LG HAUSYS 54,900 UP 100
Youngone Corp 25,300 UP 650
KOLON IND 30,300 0
HanmiPharm 279,000 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 4,560 DN 40
emart 111,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY210 50 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 42,050 DN 150
CUCKOO 88,500 DN 300
COSMAX 83,100 DN 1,200
MANDO 24,300 UP 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 616,000 UP 24,000
INNOCEAN 55,900 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 23,700 DN 250
Netmarble 104,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S240000 UP1500
ORION 129,500 UP 3,500
BGF Retail 151,500 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 80,400 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 18,750 DN 500
HYOSUNG HEAVY 15,350 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 8,010 UP 160
