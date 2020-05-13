S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 13, 2020
All Headlines 16:35 May 13, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.780 0.799 -1.9
3-year TB 0.856 0.886 -3.0
10-year TB 1.392 1.424 -3.2
2-year MSB 0.836 0.862 -2.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.155 2.173 -1.8
91-day CD 1.050 1.050 0.0
