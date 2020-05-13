Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea tracking hidden virus cases tied to Itaewon cluster amid community spread concerns
(ATTN: UPDATES 5th para; ADDS more info in paras 13-14)
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities on Wednesday again urged those who visited Itaewon in Seoul, the site of another infection cluster, to receive coronavirus tests amid growing concerns over community spread.
Twenty-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, with 18 of them tied to nightclubs and bars in the popular nightlife district in downtown Seoul, bringing the nation's total coronavirus cases to 10,962, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
(2nd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs soar to 119, stoke fears on additional transmission
(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 2, 5, 10, 13-16, photo; RECASTS lead)
SEOUL -- Seoul saw another spike in infections linked to nightspots in the Seoul neighborhood of Itaewon on Wednesday, bringing the number of cases across the country to 119 and spurring fears over the possibility of a bigger outbreak.
Of the total, infections in Seoul reached 69, up from 61 a day earlier, with 14,121 people having undergone tests for the coronavirus, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said in a press briefing.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea presumed to have replaced chief of military intelligence bureau
(ATTN: ADDS photo)
SEOUL -- North Korea is believed to have replaced the chief of its primary intelligence agency accused of a string of secret operations against South Korea, including the 2010 sinking of a warship, according to Seoul's latest who's who in Pyongyang's ruling elite.
Rim Kwang-il, an army general, replaced Jang Kil-song last December as head of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, the North's military intelligence agency, according to the who's who book, titled "Information on key figures in North Korea."
-----------------
(2nd LD) KT Q1 net down 13 pct on virus fallout
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 6, 10, 12)
SEOUL -- KT Corp., South Korea's leading telecommunications firm, on Wednesday said its first-quarter net profit dropped from a year ago due to the novel coronavirus fallout.
KT reported a net profit of 226.6 billion won (US$184.7 million) on a consolidated basis in the first three months of the year, down 12.8 percent from a year earlier.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
(ATTN: ADDS more details regarding N.K. responses in paras 11-12)
SEOUL -- South Korea has secured "decisive" evidence that North Korea's recent shooting at one of its guard posts across the border was not intentional, sources said Wednesday.
The assessment is in line with the United States' determination that the incident was "accidental."
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on bargain hunting
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed higher Wednesday as investors scooped up bargains amid renewed concerns over the trade row between the United States and China. The Korean won gained against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved up 18.25 points, or 0.95 percent, to finish at 1,940.42. Trading volume was moderate at 608 million shares worth 8.79 trillion won (US$7.18 billion), with gainers outpacing losers 426 to 403.
-----------------
Moon seeks Green New Deal, Cheong Wa Dae says
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in would like to link the envisioned "New Deal" project with green growth and called on related authorities to map out concrete plans, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
The president is to receive a joint report from four ministries over the project: The Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.
