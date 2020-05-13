Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon, Xi discuss anti-coronavirus cooperation in phone talks

All Headlines 21:47 May 13, 2020

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and China on Wednesday welcomed the implementation of a "fast-track" entry system for business travelers, calling it an exemplary case of cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

During their 34-minute phone talks, President Moon Jae-in and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, noted bilateral cooperation between the two countries over the virus crisis is being carried out effectively, presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok said in a statement.

The talks, made at Xi's request, marked their second phone conversation in less than two months.

The fast-track entry measure took effect on May 1. It enables swift visits by business travelers so as to help them minimize the fallout from travel restrictions imposed over the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 215 employees of Samsung and subcontractors benefited from the arrangement when they left for Tianjin, a major port city in northeastern China, last weekend. They began work earlier Wednesday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping in a combined photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

