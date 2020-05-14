U.S. says N. Korea 'not cooperating fully' with counterterrorism efforts
WASHINGTON, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department said Wednesday it has certified North Korea and four other countries as "not cooperating fully" with U.S. counterterrorism efforts, banning the sale of defense items and services to these nations.
North Korea was first placed on the list in 1995 under the Arms Export Control Act. The other four countries for 2019 are Iran, Syria, Venezuela and Cuba.
"In 2019, four Japanese individuals who participated in the 1970 hijacking of a Japan Airline flight continued to live in the DPRK," the department said in a press release, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"The Japanese government also continued to seek a full account of the fate of 12 Japanese nationals believed to have been abducted by DPRK state entities in the 1970s and 1980s," it said, adding that Congress was notified of the certification on Tuesday.
Separately, North Korea is designated by the U.S. as a state sponsor of terrorism.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
IU, Suga's collaboration song 'Eight' becomes chart sensation
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
S. Korea on alert over new wave of coronavirus cases
-
2
Instructor in trouble for lying about occupation after visit to Itaewon
-
3
Military looking into engine malfunction detected in patrol boats
-
4
Infections linked to Itaewon clubs soar to 119
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources