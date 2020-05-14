Korean-language dailies

-- Cluster infection that started in Itaewon, schools are being shaken (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Private institute student, baby test positive; authorities puzzled over virus transmission (Kookmin Daily)

-- One person's lie results in coronavirus tests for 1,700 people (Donga llbo)

-- 470,000 jobs vanish, young people stand on cliff's edge (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Club-linked infections reach teenager just ahead of school reopening (Segye Times)

-- Telemedicine that has been adrift for decade, Cheong Wa Dae says it will positively mull it over (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Former comfort woman Lee Yong-soo says Yoon Mi-hyang is conscienceless, should tell the truth (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- No. of employed people declines by 470,000, worst in 21 years (Hankyoreh)

-- Global community at loss over choice between lockdown and economic reopening (Hankook Ilbo)

-- No. of employed people plunges by 470,000, worst since financial crisis (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lee Jae-yong, Chung Euisun discuss alliance for future cars (Korea Economic Daily)

