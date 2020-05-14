Seoul to hold world's 1st hydrogen mobility show in July
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will hold the world's first hydrogen mobility energy show in July as the country is pushing to take the leadership in the hydrogen vehicle and other related industries, an industry association said Thursday.
The Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA) will host the hydrogen show at the KINTEX exhibition hall, north of Seoul, from July 1-3, with the sponsorship of attending companies, such as Hyundai Motor Group, KAMA said in a statement.
The hydrogen exhibition is in line with South Korea's "hydrogen economy road map" to foster hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles and other hydrogen-related businesses as future growth drivers, a KAMA official said.
The exhibition was originally scheduled to take place from March 18-20, but it was delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus.
(END)
