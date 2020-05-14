Thursday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/13 Sunny 20

Incheon 23/14 Cloudy 30

Suwon 26/11 Sunny 20

Cheongju 28/13 Sunny 20

Daejeon 28/12 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 26/09 Sunny 20

Gangneung 28/18 Sunny 20

Jeonju 28/12 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 27/13 Cloudy 30

Jeju 26/15 Cloudy 30

Daegu 28/13 Sunny 20

Busan 22/15 Sunny 20

