Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 May 14, 2020
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/13 Sunny 20
Incheon 23/14 Cloudy 30
Suwon 26/11 Sunny 20
Cheongju 28/13 Sunny 20
Daejeon 28/12 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 26/09 Sunny 20
Gangneung 28/18 Sunny 20
Jeonju 28/12 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 27/13 Cloudy 30
Jeju 26/15 Cloudy 30
Daegu 28/13 Sunny 20
Busan 22/15 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
5
S. Korea issues monthlong suspension advisory on clubs, bars
Most Saved
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
5
Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
2
Instructor in trouble for lying about occupation after visit to Itaewon
-
3
Military looking into engine malfunction detected in patrol boats
-
4
S. Korea on alert over new wave of coronavirus cases
-
5
(4th LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan