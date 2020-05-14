Korea's ICT exports down in April amid coronavirus pandemic

Exports to China, the largest overseas market for South Korean ICT exports, reached $6.61 billion, down 16.5 percent from the previous year, with numbers for Vietnam, contracting to $1.43 billion. The export figures for the United States and the European Union both moved up to $1.7 billion and $870 million, respectively. Shipments to Japan reached $320 million, which is an increase from a year earlier, the data showed.