(LEAD) Infections of 2 high school seniors, mother traced to instructor who visited Itaewon

The Incheon government has said it will file a criminal complaint against the instructor for lying about his occupation, though he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday after visiting King Club, one of the Itaewon entertainment spots emerging as a hotbed of the coronavirus, on the night of May 2. The man, a university senior, reportedly told Incheon's quarantine officials in an early interview that he had no occupation, though he has been teaching at the Incheon private academy.