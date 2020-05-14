Go to Contents Go to Navigation

USFK investigating suspicious package at Yongsan Garrison post office

All Headlines 10:48 May 14, 2020

SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea said Thursday it is investigating a suspicious package at a post office inside the Yongsan base in Seoul, advising members to avoid the building.

"Due to the investigation of a suspicious package at the USAG Yongsan Post Office, all personnel should avoid heading near the Post Office," USFK said in a Twitter post.

"If you live or work North of the area (soldier barracks or near Camp Coiner) stay in your barracks or office until you receive an all clear," it added.

This photo takeon on Dec. 11, 2019, shows U.S. Forces Korea's Yongsan Garrison in Seoul. (Yonhap)

