Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Infections of 2 high school seniors, mother traced to instructor who visited Itaewon
INCHEON -- An Incheon high school senior, who attended a private academy class taught by an instructor who lied about his occupation after his visit to a coronavirus hotbed in Seoul, and the student's friend and mother have tested positive for the virus, authorities said Thursday.
The three new infections raised the number of cases in Incheon tied to the latest cluster infection to 14.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea stays alert over further virus spread after Itaewon cluster cases
SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday reported 29 more coronavirus cases following cluster infections linked to clubs and bars in Seoul, putting health authorities on edge amid growing concerns over further virus spread.
The new cases of COVID-19, with 26 of them being local infections, brought the nation's total number to 10,991, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. says N. Korea 'not cooperating fully' with counterterrorism efforts
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. State Department said Wednesday it has certified North Korea and four other countries as "not cooperating fully" with U.S. counter-terrorism efforts, banning the sale of defense items and services to these nations.
North Korea was first placed on the list in 1997 under the Arms Export Control Act, and has remained on it every year since then. The other four countries for 2019 are Iran, Syria, Venezuela and Cuba.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea aims to create 1.56 mln jobs in public sector
SEJONG -- South Korea aims to create 1.56 million jobs in the public sector, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday, as the nation's economy suffered its sharpest job losses in 21 years over the coronavirus pandemic.
Hong said the government will soon draw up plans to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the job market.
-----------------
UNC checking aircraft warning markers to prevent accidental border crossings into N. Korea
SEOUL -- The U.S.-led United Nations Command has said it is inspecting warning markers set up near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) to alert pilots they are approaching North Korea's airspace so as to prevent accidental border crossings.
Currently, dozens of red-colored panels, named Aircraft Warning Panel Markers (AWPM), are set up near the southern limit line of the buffer zone to give such warnings to pilots. Those are about a minute's flight from the Military Demarcation Line.
------------------
USFK investigating suspicious package at Yongsan Garrison post office
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea said Thursday it is investigating a suspicious package at a post office inside the Yongsan base in Seoul, advising members to avoid the building.
"Due to the investigation of a suspicious package at the USAG Yongsan Post Office, all personnel should avoid heading near the Post Office," USFK said in a Twitter post.
-------------------
Korea's ICT exports down in April amid coronavirus pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korean exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products fell in April as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hurt demand for semiconductors, displays and mobile phones, data showed Thursday.
Outbound shipments of ICT products dropped 15.3 percent on-year to US$12.88 billion last month, according to the data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.
(END)
-
1
