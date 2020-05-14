NGO delivers hand sanitizers to N. Korea to help antivirus fight: official
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- A non-profit organization has delivered hand sanitizers to North Korea as part of efforts to provide assistance for the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
It marked the first time this year the government has allowed a civilian group to provide aid to the North.
The hand sanitizers were handed over to the North earlier this month after the government approved the group's assistance plan in April to provide around 100 million won (US$81,400) worth of such items to the communist state, according to the official.
The official did not provide other details on how and through which route the hand sanitizers were provided to the North, nor did he provide the name of the organization.
Last month, the ministry also allowed another organization's plan to send 20,000 pieces of protective clothing to the North, but the aide has not been delivered yet, officials said.
The official said that no approvals have been granted for assistance plans other than the previous two cases.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but outside watchers have doubted it, saying that Pyongyang might be concealing an outbreak and in dire need of external help to contain its spread.
South Korea has sought cross-border cooperation in fighting the pandemic but the North has stayed unresponsive to any such proposals amid chilled inter-Korean relations.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
