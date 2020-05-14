Lotte Shopping shifts to loss in Q1
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 43.3 billion won (US$ 35.3 million), shifting from a profit of 109.2 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 52.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 205.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 8.3 percent to 4.07 trillion won.
The operating profit was 44.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
S. Korea issues monthlong suspension advisory on clubs, bars
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea on alert over yet another cluster infection amid eased social distancing
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
2
Military looking into engine malfunction detected in patrol boats
-
3
(4th LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
5
Itaewon-linked infections in Seoul hit 72, gripping capital area