KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SsangyongMtr 1,455 DN 30
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,440 0
SKC 50,100 DN 1,000
JWPHARMA 36,600 UP 6,400
HankookShellOil 253,000 DN 4,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,230 DN 110
KCC 144,000 DN 3,000
SsangyongCement 5,070 DN 40
Youngone Corp 24,600 DN 700
AmoreG 55,000 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 92,300 DN 800
KPIC 133,000 UP 4,000
BukwangPharm 26,650 UP 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 42,800 UP 300
NEXENTIRE 5,710 DN 170
CHONGKUNDANG 100,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,000 UP 500
Daesang 26,350 UP 500
SKNetworks 4,875 DN 185
ORION Holdings 14,500 0
KISWire 13,800 DN 200
LotteFood 370,000 DN 3,000
MERITZ SECU 3,280 DN 10
DB HiTek 28,400 UP 850
CJ 79,300 UP 300
LGInt 13,200 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 3,830 DN 95
SBC 9,430 DN 390
Hyundai M&F INS 26,150 DN 550
TONGYANG 1,220 DN 30
DOOSAN 38,250 DN 1,250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 48,750 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 28,900 DN 550
HITEJINRO 35,900 UP 1,400
Yuhan 51,600 UP 500
SLCORP 13,350 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 144,500 DN 4,000
BoryungPharm 14,400 UP 900
L&L 11,000 DN 50
NamyangDairy 319,000 UP 2,500
