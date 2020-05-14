SsangyongMtr 1,455 DN 30

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,440 0

SKC 50,100 DN 1,000

JWPHARMA 36,600 UP 6,400

HankookShellOil 253,000 DN 4,500

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,230 DN 110

KCC 144,000 DN 3,000

SsangyongCement 5,070 DN 40

Youngone Corp 24,600 DN 700

AmoreG 55,000 DN 100

HyundaiMtr 92,300 DN 800

KPIC 133,000 UP 4,000

BukwangPharm 26,650 UP 400

ILJIN MATERIALS 42,800 UP 300

NEXENTIRE 5,710 DN 170

CHONGKUNDANG 100,000 DN 1,500

LOTTE SHOPPING 89,000 UP 500

Daesang 26,350 UP 500

SKNetworks 4,875 DN 185

ORION Holdings 14,500 0

KISWire 13,800 DN 200

LotteFood 370,000 DN 3,000

MERITZ SECU 3,280 DN 10

DB HiTek 28,400 UP 850

CJ 79,300 UP 300

LGInt 13,200 DN 50

DongkukStlMill 3,830 DN 95

SBC 9,430 DN 390

Hyundai M&F INS 26,150 DN 550

TONGYANG 1,220 DN 30

DOOSAN 38,250 DN 1,250

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 48,750 DN 700

ShinhanGroup 28,900 DN 550

HITEJINRO 35,900 UP 1,400

Yuhan 51,600 UP 500

SLCORP 13,350 DN 100

CJ LOGISTICS 144,500 DN 4,000

BoryungPharm 14,400 UP 900

L&L 11,000 DN 50

NamyangDairy 319,000 UP 2,500

(MORE)