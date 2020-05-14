KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE Fine Chem 35,400 DN 500
Shinsegae 238,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE 35,950 DN 1,550
AK Holdings 23,050 DN 950
Nongshim 322,500 UP 1,000
SGBC 28,900 0
Hyosung 66,500 DN 1,800
Donga Socio Holdings 85,400 DN 1,300
SK hynix 80,600 DN 3,000
Youngpoong 510,000 DN 23,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9440 DN260
KiaMtr 28,700 DN 1,000
COWAY 62,100 UP 100
Hanmi Science 27,400 DN 2,850
BGF 4,610 UP 40
GS Retail 42,800 UP 2,800
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,500 DN 2,000
HanmiPharm 252,500 DN 26,500
HDC-OP 18,600 DN 150
LGH&H 1,455,000 UP 18,000
LG Uplus 14,000 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,650 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 301,000 UP 9,000
DaelimInd 78,600 DN 2,500
DWS 23,150 DN 700
JW HOLDINGS 5,430 UP 290
COSMAX 91,000 UP 7,900
LotteChilsung 106,500 DN 2,000
GCH Corp 23,100 DN 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,020 DN 150
POSCO 168,000 DN 5,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,100 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 174,500 DN 4,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,400 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 2,975 DN 55
DB INSURANCE 48,200 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 48,000 DN 550
SK Discovery 27,900 UP 850
LS 33,550 DN 1,300
GC Corp 150,000 UP 500
