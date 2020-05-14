KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS E&C 23,700 DN 650
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,900 DN 750
Binggrae 66,900 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 119,500 DN 2,000
DaeduckElec 8,210 0
Hanssem 89,000 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,700 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 197,000 UP 8,000
Kogas 27,100 DN 50
IlyangPharm 35,300 UP 1,100
KSOE 76,700 DN 1,300
LS ELECTRIC 37,850 DN 100
Ottogi 534,000 DN 4,000
NHIS 9,100 DN 40
Hanchem 87,700 UP 2,300
OCI 37,800 DN 100
UNID 41,000 DN 350
IS DONGSEO 25,050 DN 1,050
S-Oil 64,100 DN 2,400
KAL 18,900 UP 700
LG Innotek 143,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI WIA 32,850 UP 100
Hanon Systems 8,990 UP 10
SK 181,000 DN 4,000
KumhoPetrochem 71,600 UP 700
KorZinc 369,500 DN 3,000
LG Corp. 61,400 UP 700
Mobis 169,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,250 DN 1,050
LG Display 10,300 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 28,550 DN 900
HDC HOLDINGS 9,180 DN 190
S-1 91,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 94,800 UP 14,400
KorElecTerm 30,400 DN 900
SamsungSecu 27,200 DN 350
KEPCO 23,150 UP 1,150
SKTelecom 207,000 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 37,000 UP 1,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,350 DN 450
