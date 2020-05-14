KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DAEKYO 4,505 DN 115
GKL 14,050 DN 250
Handsome 30,550 UP 250
IBK 7,370 DN 80
NamhaeChem 7,410 DN 120
NAVER 219,000 UP 500
DWEC 3,445 0
Donga ST 88,800 UP 400
SAMSUNG CARD 29,050 DN 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 15,650 UP 200
DongwonF&B 213,500 UP 5,500
PanOcean 3,320 UP 115
CheilWorldwide 17,150 UP 200
DSME 16,250 DN 300
TaekwangInd 758,000 UP 3,000
DONGSUH 16,800 DN 150
AMOREPACIFIC 176,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 753,000 UP 32,000
KT&G 77,100 DN 1,600
Kakao 225,000 UP 8,500
DHICO 3,910 UP 5
Kangwonland 22,500 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196500 UP2000
SamsungEng 10,800 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 19,800 UP 100
KT 24,100 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 44,550 DN 850
SAMSUNG C&T 98,500 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 4,125 UP 20
SYC 37,950 DN 600
KEPCO E&C 16,150 DN 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,950 DN 750
DAEWOONG PHARM 103,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 31,200 UP 550
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,900 DN 1,400
HyundaiElev 62,000 DN 400
HYUNDAILIVART 15,050 DN 400
LIG Nex1 26,050 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,300 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 99,900 0
(MORE)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
S. Korea issues monthlong suspension advisory on clubs, bars
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea on alert over yet another cluster infection amid eased social distancing
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
2
Military looking into engine malfunction detected in patrol boats
-
3
(4th LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
5
Itaewon-linked infections in Seoul hit 72, gripping capital area