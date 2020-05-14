KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 308,000 DN 1,500
KIH 45,500 DN 1,150
LOTTE Himart 26,700 DN 850
Fila Holdings 30,950 DN 800
CJ CGV 21,350 DN 650
GS 36,800 DN 300
LGCHEM 344,500 DN 7,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,900 DN 1,100
LGELECTRONICS 54,200 DN 800
HANAFINANCIALGR 24,800 DN 1,000
HtlShilla 80,800 UP 500
Celltrion 217,000 UP 2,000
Huchems 17,000 UP 250
LF 12,300 DN 500
POONGSAN 19,050 DN 250
FOOSUNG 6,930 DN 130
KBFinancialGroup 30,950 DN 500
Hansae 11,200 DN 50
LG HAUSYS 56,500 UP 1,600
SK Innovation 93,600 DN 1,900
KOLON IND 29,850 DN 450
DSINFRA 4,800 UP 60
BNK Financial Group 4,440 DN 120
emart 112,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY205 00 DN550
KOLMAR KOREA 42,800 UP 750
CUCKOO 85,300 DN 3,200
MANDO 23,500 DN 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 612,000 DN 4,000
INNOCEAN 56,300 UP 400
HyundaiEng&Const 32,950 DN 450
Doosan Bobcat 23,200 DN 500
Netmarble 94,700 DN 9,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S236500 DN3500
ORION 133,500 UP 4,000
HANWHA LIFE 1,685 UP 65
BGF Retail 156,000 UP 4,500
Hanwha 18,900 DN 250
HYOSUNG HEAVY 14,500 DN 850
WooriFinancialGroup 7,810 DN 200
(END)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
S. Korea issues monthlong suspension advisory on clubs, bars
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea on alert over yet another cluster infection amid eased social distancing
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
2
Military looking into engine malfunction detected in patrol boats
-
3
(4th LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
5
Itaewon-linked infections in Seoul hit 72, gripping capital area