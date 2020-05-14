BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- Having rescheduled the entire itinerary of its world tour this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, K-pop boy band BTS will stage a live online concert next month, inviting fans from across the world, its management agency said Thursday.
The septet will connect with its fans "Army" through the livestreaming event, "Bang Bang Con the Live," on the evening of June 14 (Korean time), Big Hit Entertainment announced on the Weverse mobile application and its SNS accounts.
"With a concept of inviting fans to a chamber of BTS ... the ticketed livestreaming show will last for 90 minutes, starting at 6 p.m. on June 14," according to Big Hit. Chamber translates into "bang" in the Korean language.
It is the latest online event that BTS will engage in as the band steps up online activities in the time of self-quarantining over COVID-19.
The entire global itinerary of BTS' 2020 world concert series, "Map of the Soul Tour," was put on hold due to the pandemic, which left the band stranded at home.
Last month, BTS provided free online streams of eight of its previous concerts, reaching out to its fans under self-quarantine at home and abroad. A total of 2.24 million fans simultaneously connected to the two-day livestreaming event.
Tickets for the upcoming "Bang Bang Con the Live" will be available for purchase on the Weverse Shop online application starting on June 1.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
S. Korea issues monthlong suspension advisory on clubs, bars
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea on alert over yet another cluster infection amid eased social distancing
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
2
Military looking into engine malfunction detected in patrol boats
-
3
(4th LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
5
Itaewon-linked infections in Seoul hit 72, gripping capital area