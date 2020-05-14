S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 14, 2020
All Headlines 16:34 May 14, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.786 0.780 +0.6
3-year TB 0.869 0.856 +1.3
10-year TB 1.381 1.392 -1.1
2-year MSB 0.839 0.836 +0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.170 2.155 +1.5
91-day CD 1.050 1.050 0.0
(END)
