U.S.-S. Korea defense cost deal needs to be 'fully acceptable' to Moon, Trump: official
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, May 14 (Yonhap) -- The United States and South Korea are negotiating a defense cost-sharing agreement that will be fully acceptable to both President Donald Trump and President Moon Jae-in, a U.S. official said Thursday.
The two countries have been wide apart on how much Seoul should contribute to the cost of keeping 28,500 American troops stationed on the peninsula.
"It's recognized that we still need to get to a place that is fully acceptable for both governments, that is fully acceptable for President Moon, and for President Trump," R. Clarke Cooper, assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, said during a virtual press briefing.
He said the two sides will continue to work on the negotiations because they are committed to the bilateral alliance.
"Our alliance is a tremendous investment," he said. "If anything, the commitment to our alliance is the bedrock of the negotiations. It allows for us to have a candid discourse about burden-sharing and shared responsibility."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
S. Korea issues monthlong suspension advisory on clubs, bars
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea on alert over yet another cluster infection amid eased social distancing
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
2
(4th LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
3
Itaewon-linked infections in Seoul hit 72, gripping capital area
-
4
Over 24,000 linked to Itaewon cluster tested: Seoul mayor
-
5
2.8 magnitude quake hits southwestern region