Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:03 May 15, 2020

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- Teachers uneasy about their personal data running loose (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae, gov't, ruling parties on different pages, confused over telemedicine services (Kookmin Daily)
-- PM, minister, vice minister push drive for telemedicine services (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't pushes ahead with school reopening for high school seniors despite lingering club-related concerns (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't again uses public sector jobs as 'emergency treatment' for employment shock (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae raps at defense ministry, military following N. Korea's criticism of training (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Don't rely on cash payouts,' warning from IMF (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't, Cheong Wa Dae 'actively consider' telemedicine services, ruling party remains prudent (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Daegu people called pink loonies? Do you think we voted for UFP because we like them?' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't advises 'hagwons' to teach remotely, high school seniors to return to school as planned (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 52-hour workweek scheme hinders industry efforts to overcome COVID-19 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Sexual slavery survivor says she won't be 'used' anymore (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea at critical moment in fight against second wave of infections (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to create 1.56 million jobs in public sector (Korea Times)
(END)

