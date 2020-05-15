Korean-language dailies

-- Teachers uneasy about their personal data running loose (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Cheong Wa Dae, gov't, ruling parties on different pages, confused over telemedicine services (Kookmin Daily)

-- PM, minister, vice minister push drive for telemedicine services (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't pushes ahead with school reopening for high school seniors despite lingering club-related concerns (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't again uses public sector jobs as 'emergency treatment' for employment shock (Segye Times)

-- Cheong Wa Dae raps at defense ministry, military following N. Korea's criticism of training (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Don't rely on cash payouts,' warning from IMF (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't, Cheong Wa Dae 'actively consider' telemedicine services, ruling party remains prudent (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Daegu people called pink loonies? Do you think we voted for UFP because we like them?' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't advises 'hagwons' to teach remotely, high school seniors to return to school as planned (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 52-hour workweek scheme hinders industry efforts to overcome COVID-19 (Korea Economic Daily)

