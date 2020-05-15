(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 15)

As President Moon Jae-in has rightly identified that job retention and creation are crucial in this crisis, public sector employment can absorb a certain portion of the unemployed desperate for income. The administration has so far pledged 245 trillion won (US$199 billion) to relieve the COVID-19 wrought economic woes. With more grim economic indices expected, there is an uneasy feeling about just how much more fiscal spending is going to occur. Thus, the policymakers need to definitively and persuasively reassure the people and parliament with detailed action plans on how to tide over the COVID-19 crisis.