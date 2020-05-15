Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

May 15, 2020

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/16 Rain 80

Incheon 19/16 Rain 80

Suwon 19/15 Rain 80

Cheongju 19/16 Rain 80

Daejeon 19/16 Rain 80

Chuncheon 19/15 Rain 80

Gangneung 17/17 Rain 80

Jeonju 21/17 Rain 80

Gwangju 20/17 Rain 90

Jeju 25/18 Rain 90

Daegu 19/17 Rain 90

Busan 17/17 Rain 90

