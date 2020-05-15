Mobile data show 42-pct plunge in public movement when virus ravaged S. Korea
SEJONG, May 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea saw a 42-percent plunge in public movement in late February, as the novel coronavirus was ravaging the nation, mobile phone data showed Friday.
Public movement sank 41.9 percent on Feb. 29, when the nation reported more than 900 daily infections, compared with the same day a year before, according to the data from SK Telecom Co., the nation's largest wireless carrier. The data was released by Statistics Korea.
Movement of people on May 2, when the nation reported just six new daily infections, recovered to some 83 percent of movement recorded on the same day the previous year, the data showed.
However, public movement on May 9 fell to 75 percent of movement on the same day the previous year, according to the data.
South Korea suffered hundreds of daily new infections in the fourth week of February and the first week of March, although it appeared to bring the virus outbreak under control.
Still, fears of a new wave of infections are lingering in South Korea due to a recent spike in new cluster infections linked to entertainment venues in Seoul's Itaewon district.
In the fourth week of February, the inflow of people into the southeastern city of Daegu, once the nation's epicenter, plunged 52.6 percent, according to the data.
Unlike other nations, South Korea has not enforced lockdown measures to combat the virus. Instead, the nation implemented strict social-distancing guidelines, along with mass testing.
SK Telecom accounted for 42 percent of the nation's mobile phone market, Statistics Korea said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
S. Korea issues monthlong suspension advisory on clubs, bars
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea on alert over yet another cluster infection amid eased social distancing
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
2
(3rd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
3
Itaewon-linked infections in Seoul hit 72, gripping capital area
-
4
(LEAD) Schools to reopen as scheduled, uncertainty lingers amid infections involving teachers, students
-
5
Infections of high school senior, mother traced to instructor who visited Itaewon club