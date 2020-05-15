Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korean Air passengers required to wear masks from Monday

All Headlines 10:28 May 15, 2020

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest airline, said Friday it will require all passengers on domestic routes to wear masks on board from next week.

Korean Air has joined its global peers, like United Airlines Inc. and American Airlines Inc., to adopt the rules requiring masks to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

"It is obligatory for all passengers on domestic flights to wear masks from Monday. The company is considering applying the rules to international flights as well," a company spokeswoman said over the phone.

Early this month, the International Air Transport Association, which represents global airlines, recommended the mandatory wearing of masks or face coverings on flights to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This photo, taken on May 13, 2020, shows Korean Air planes at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, just west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

