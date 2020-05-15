Another cyber command officer tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- An officer at the South Korean military's cyber command has tested positive for the new coronavirus in the latest in a series of infections traced to a member of the command infected following a visit to clubs in Seoul's Itaewon district, the defense ministry said Friday.
The new case raised the total number of infections in the military to 51.
The infected officer is one of the Cyber Operations Command personnel put into quarantine at a military facility in Goesan, some 160 kilometers southeast of Seoul, after having contact with a staff sergeant who contracted the virus following a visit to clubs and bars in Itaewon early this month.
Nine of the staff sergeant's colleagues have been infected so far.
Separately, the military has also reported two positive cases in Yongin, south of Seoul, in relation to the cluster infection in Itaewon.
South Korea has seen a surge in the number of confirmed virus cases linked to Itaewon, after a 29-year-old tested positive following visits to multiple clubs and bars in the multicultural neighborhood.
On Friday, South Korea reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the nation's total infections to 11,018.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
S. Korea issues monthlong suspension advisory on clubs, bars
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea on alert over yet another cluster infection amid eased social distancing
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
2
(3rd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
3
Itaewon-linked infections in Seoul hit 72, gripping capital area
-
4
(LEAD) Schools to reopen as scheduled, uncertainty lingers amid infections involving teachers, students
-
5
Infections of high school senior, mother traced to instructor who visited Itaewon club