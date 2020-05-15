Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Electric Power turns to black in Q1

All Headlines 10:45 May 15, 2020

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 53.6 billion won (US$ 43.6 million), turning from a loss of 761.2 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 430.6 billion, compared with a loss of 629.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 1 percent to 15.09 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!