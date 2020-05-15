The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:16 May 15, 2020
SEOUL, May. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.81 0.82
2-M 0.87 0.88
3-M 0.93 0.94
6-M 0.95 0.96
12-M 1.05 1.06
(END)
