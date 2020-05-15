S. Korea, China, Japan to hold teleconference over coronavirus
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- The health ministers of South Korea, China and Japan will hold a teleconference to discuss ways to tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak, Seoul's health ministry said Friday.
The Tripartite Health Ministers' Meeting, to be held later in the day, is expected to allow the Northeast Asian countries to exchange information on the novel coronavirus and other key issues, according to the ministry.
"The talks will lay the foundation for cooperation that can help overcome COVID-19," Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip said, adding that South Korea wants to share its knowhow on how it is coping with the virus.
The health ministry said it will share how Seoul provided the public with swift and accurate information on outbreaks, its special entry process for international travelers, and use of community treatment centers exclusively dedicated to care of COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms.
The upcoming gathering is the first of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
The meeting also comes as the three nations are still struggling with a steady rise in new infections.
South Korea has successfully controlled the virus, but a recent uptick in new infections tied to night clubs and bars in the capital city of Seoul is raising concerns over a potential second wave of the virus outbreak.
The three-way gathering was launched in 2007, at the request of South Korea to deal with the Influenza A scare that swept through the world.
