Daewoo Shipbuilding Q1 net jumps 24 pct on one-off gains
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major South Korean shipbuilder, said Friday that its first-quarter net profit rose 24.2 percent from a year earlier due to increased one-off gains and a weak won.
Net profit reached 243 billion won (US$197 million) in the January-March period, compared with 195 billion won a year ago, Daewoo Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.
The company said it received about 200 billion won in additional payment from an unidentified client over an offshore project, which improved its bottom line.
The company said a weak won also helped the quarterly result.
The won's weakness against the dollar drove up the value of exports when repatriated into the local currency.
The dollar rose to an average of 1,193.60 won in the first quarter from 1,125.08 won a year earlier, according to the Bank of Korea.
Operating profit jumped 40 percent on-year to 279 billion won, while sales fell 5.5 percent on-year to 1.95 trillion won, according to the company.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
5
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
3
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
4
(4th LD) Coronavirus cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 54
-
5
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
1
(3rd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea at critical juncture to stem further cases linked to Itaewon cluster
-
3
(LEAD) Schools to reopen as scheduled, uncertainty lingers amid infections involving teachers, students
-
4
S. Korea at critical juncture to stem further cases linked to Itaewon cluster
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-tied cases rise to 153, karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes