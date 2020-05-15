Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Pompeo says 'bad things happen' when info is denied in countries like N. Korea
WASHINGTON, May 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has singled out North Korea and China as countries where "bad things happen" as a result of denying information to their people.
In an interview with the Christian radio program "Focus on the Family," Pompeo lamented that some leaders choose to use propaganda and disinformation to gain power and social status.
He said that in the United States, the media holds the government accountable, although tech companies such as Google have sometimes not been "evenhanded" in the way they block information and content.
------------
U.S. assumes N.K. leader is 'alive and well': nat'l security adviser
WASHINGTON, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The United States assumes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is "alive and well" based on photos released by the country's state media, U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said Tuesday,
Speaking to reporters at the White House, O'Brien refused to say whether the photos have been verified for authenticity.
"He seems to be out cutting ribbons on a fertilizer factory, so, you know, our thinking is that he's probably doing well," he said, referring to the images of Kim at a ceremony on May 1.
------------
Reduced S. Korea-U.S. military drills impact readiness:ex-USFK commander
WASHINGTON, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Scaling down combined military exercises between South Korea and the United States does have an impact on readiness, a former commander of U.S. Forces Korea said Tuesday.
Ret. Gen. Walter Sharp was referring to the major allied exercises that have been reduced in scope to facilitate denuclearization negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea.
"I think that scaling down, and doing exercises in other ways, does have an effect on readiness," he said during a virtual seminar hosted by the Korea Economic Institute of America.
------------
U.S. says N. Korea 'not cooperating fully' with counterterrorism efforts
WASHINGTON, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department said Wednesday it has certified North Korea and four other countries as "not cooperating fully" with U.S. counter-terrorism efforts, banning the sale of defense items and services to these nations.
North Korea was first placed on the list in 1997 under the Arms Export Control Act, and has remained on it every year since then. The other four countries for 2019 are Iran, Syria, Venezuela and Cuba.
"In 2019, four Japanese individuals who participated in the 1970 hijacking of a Japan Airline flight continued to live in the DPRK," the department said in a press release, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
------------
U.S. issues advisory to counter sanctions evasion by N.K., Iran, Syria
WASHINGTON, May 14 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Thursday issued a global advisory to counter shipping practices used by North Korea, Iran and Syria to evade sanctions.
The 35-page document -- published jointly by the Department of State, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, and the U.S. Coast Guard -- provides individuals and businesses in the maritime industry and energy and metals sectors with information on how to counter illicit shipping and sanctions evasion.
"This advisory reflects the U.S. government's commitment to work with the private sector to prevent sanctions evasion, smuggling, criminal activity, facilitation of terrorist activities, and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), with a focus on Iran, North Korea, and Syria," it says.
(END)
-
1
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
5
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
3
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
4
(4th LD) Coronavirus cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 54
-
5
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
1
(3rd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea at critical juncture to stem further cases linked to Itaewon cluster
-
3
(LEAD) Schools to reopen as scheduled, uncertainty lingers amid infections involving teachers, students
-
4
S. Korea at critical juncture to stem further cases linked to Itaewon cluster
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-tied cases rise to 153, karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes