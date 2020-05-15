Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Life Insurance Q1 net income down 45 pct. to 257 bln won

All Headlines 15:39 May 15, 2020

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Life Insurance Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 256.6 billion won (US$ 208.4 million), down 45.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 33.6 percent on-year to 374.6 billion won. Revenue increased 27 percent to 10.37 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

