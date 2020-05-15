KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ 80,000 UP 700
Youngpoong 518,000 UP 8,000
SK hynix 81,900 UP 1,300
LGInt 13,300 UP 100
NEXENTIRE 5,840 UP 130
CHONGKUNDANG 101,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 32,600 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 196,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,100 DN 600
Kogas 26,950 DN 150
Hanwha 18,900 0
Donga Socio Holdings 85,900 UP 500
DB HiTek 28,600 UP 200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9510 UP70
KiaMtr 29,100 UP 400
Handsome 32,350 UP 1,800
SsangyongCement 5,100 UP 30
HDC HOLDINGS 9,560 UP 380
KAL 18,200 DN 700
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,400 UP 170
LG Corp. 62,500 UP 1,100
JWPHARMA 34,950 DN 1,650
HDC-OP 20,150 UP 1,550
DAEWOONG PHARM 108,000 UP 5,000
HankookShellOil 255,000 UP 2,000
BukwangPharm 27,050 UP 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 42,850 UP 50
TaekwangInd 771,000 UP 13,000
DaelimInd 80,400 UP 1,800
Hyundai M&F INS 26,700 UP 550
Ottogi 589,000 UP 55,000
Daesang 26,450 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 3,930 UP 100
SKNetworks 4,880 UP 5
ORION Holdings 14,700 UP 200
SBC 9,350 DN 80
KCC 143,000 DN 1,000
AmoreG 55,000 0
HyundaiMtr 92,300 0
KISWire 13,700 DN 100
