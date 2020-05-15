KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LotteFood 386,500 UP 16,500
DSINFRA 5,410 UP 610
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 48,800 UP 50
ShinhanGroup 29,350 UP 450
HITEJINRO 36,000 UP 100
Yuhan 51,600 0
SLCORP 13,500 UP 150
SsangyongMtr 1,465 UP 10
LOTTE 36,250 UP 300
AK Holdings 23,000 DN 50
BoryungPharm 14,600 UP 200
L&L 10,900 DN 100
NamyangDairy 318,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 35,000 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 19,350 DN 450
Shinsegae 233,500 DN 4,500
Nongshim 325,000 UP 2,500
SGBC 29,900 UP 1,000
Hyosung 66,400 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 148,500 UP 4,000
DOOSAN 35,750 DN 2,500
Hanchem 97,900 UP 10,200
TONGYANG 1,495 UP 275
SKCHEM 97,500 UP 2,700
SamsungElec 47,850 DN 150
NHIS 9,020 DN 80
POSCO 168,000 0
SPC SAMLIP 73,400 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 175,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,350 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 2,990 UP 15
LotteChilsung 106,000 DN 500
GCH Corp 23,750 UP 650
SK Discovery 27,700 DN 200
LS 34,250 UP 700
GC Corp 151,500 UP 1,500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,700 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 302,500 DN 5,500
KPIC 131,000 DN 2,000
GS E&C 23,800 UP 100
