KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 May 15, 2020

Binggrae 66,200 DN 700
DB INSURANCE 50,900 UP 2,700
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,340 DN 100
SKC 51,000 UP 900
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,290 UP 270
GS Retail 42,500 DN 300
MERITZ SECU 3,285 UP 5
HtlShilla 79,500 DN 1,300
Hanmi Science 27,200 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 119,500 0
IlyangPharm 34,250 DN 1,050
Hanssem 87,000 DN 2,000
KSOE 78,400 UP 1,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 15,200 DN 450
DaeduckElec 8,210 0
OCI 37,800 0
LS ELECTRIC 38,250 UP 400
KorZinc 368,500 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,110 DN 15
SYC 38,400 UP 450
HyundaiMipoDock 28,350 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 25,100 UP 50
S-Oil 66,200 UP 2,100
LG Innotek 146,000 UP 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,500 0
HYUNDAI WIA 32,500 DN 350
KumhoPetrochem 71,300 DN 300
Mobis 172,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,450 UP 200
S-1 91,400 DN 100
DWS 23,700 UP 550
UNID 41,200 UP 200
KEPCO 22,000 DN 1,150
SamsungSecu 27,250 UP 50
SKTelecom 204,000 DN 3,000
S&T MOTIV 37,550 UP 550
HyundaiElev 61,500 DN 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,250 DN 100
Hanon Systems 8,700 DN 290
SK 182,000 UP 1,000
