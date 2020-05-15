Binggrae 66,200 DN 700

DB INSURANCE 50,900 UP 2,700

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,340 DN 100

SKC 51,000 UP 900

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,290 UP 270

GS Retail 42,500 DN 300

MERITZ SECU 3,285 UP 5

HtlShilla 79,500 DN 1,300

Hanmi Science 27,200 DN 200

SamsungElecMech 119,500 0

IlyangPharm 34,250 DN 1,050

Hanssem 87,000 DN 2,000

KSOE 78,400 UP 1,700

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 15,200 DN 450

DaeduckElec 8,210 0

OCI 37,800 0

LS ELECTRIC 38,250 UP 400

KorZinc 368,500 DN 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 4,110 DN 15

SYC 38,400 UP 450

HyundaiMipoDock 28,350 DN 200

IS DONGSEO 25,100 UP 50

S-Oil 66,200 UP 2,100

LG Innotek 146,000 UP 3,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,500 0

HYUNDAI WIA 32,500 DN 350

KumhoPetrochem 71,300 DN 300

Mobis 172,500 UP 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,450 UP 200

S-1 91,400 DN 100

DWS 23,700 UP 550

UNID 41,200 UP 200

KEPCO 22,000 DN 1,150

SamsungSecu 27,250 UP 50

SKTelecom 204,000 DN 3,000

S&T MOTIV 37,550 UP 550

HyundaiElev 61,500 DN 500

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,250 DN 100

Hanon Systems 8,700 DN 290

SK 182,000 UP 1,000

(MORE)