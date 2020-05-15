Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 May 15, 2020

DAEKYO 4,590 UP 85
GKL 14,300 UP 250
COWAY 61,800 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,100 DN 1,900
IBK 7,550 UP 180
KorElecTerm 30,550 UP 150
NamhaeChem 7,420 UP 10
DONGSUH 17,150 UP 350
BGF 4,625 UP 15
SamsungEng 10,850 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 98,900 UP 400
PanOcean 3,340 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 29,450 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 16,950 DN 200
KT 24,700 UP 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL193000 DN3500
LG Uplus 13,850 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 45,200 UP 650
KT&G 77,900 UP 800
DHICO 3,915 UP 5
LG Display 10,150 DN 150
Kangwonland 23,000 UP 500
NAVER 213,000 DN 6,000
Kakao 221,500 DN 3,500
NCsoft 745,000 DN 8,000
DSME 16,500 UP 250
DWEC 3,480 UP 35
Donga ST 88,500 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,900 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 308,500 UP 7,500
DongwonF&B 221,000 UP 7,500
KEPCO KPS 31,050 DN 150
LGH&H 1,475,000 UP 20,000
LGCHEM 346,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 16,500 UP 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,700 UP 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,600 UP 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,100 DN 800
LGELECTRONICS 54,400 UP 200
Celltrion 217,500 UP 500
