DAEKYO 4,590 UP 85

GKL 14,300 UP 250

COWAY 61,800 DN 300

LOTTE SHOPPING 87,100 DN 1,900

IBK 7,550 UP 180

KorElecTerm 30,550 UP 150

NamhaeChem 7,420 UP 10

DONGSUH 17,150 UP 350

BGF 4,625 UP 15

SamsungEng 10,850 UP 50

SAMSUNG C&T 98,900 UP 400

PanOcean 3,340 UP 20

SAMSUNG CARD 29,450 UP 400

CheilWorldwide 16,950 DN 200

KT 24,700 UP 600

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL193000 DN3500

LG Uplus 13,850 DN 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 45,200 UP 650

KT&G 77,900 UP 800

DHICO 3,915 UP 5

LG Display 10,150 DN 150

Kangwonland 23,000 UP 500

NAVER 213,000 DN 6,000

Kakao 221,500 DN 3,500

NCsoft 745,000 DN 8,000

DSME 16,500 UP 250

DWEC 3,480 UP 35

Donga ST 88,500 DN 300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,900 UP 250

CJ CheilJedang 308,500 UP 7,500

DongwonF&B 221,000 UP 7,500

KEPCO KPS 31,050 DN 150

LGH&H 1,475,000 UP 20,000

LGCHEM 346,500 UP 2,000

KEPCO E&C 16,500 UP 350

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,700 UP 400

HALLA HOLDINGS 28,600 UP 650

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,100 DN 800

LGELECTRONICS 54,400 UP 200

Celltrion 217,500 UP 500

(MORE)