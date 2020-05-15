KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Huchems 16,850 DN 150
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,100 UP 200
KIH 45,400 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 28,850 UP 2,150
GS 36,950 UP 150
CJ CGV 21,100 DN 250
HYUNDAILIVART 15,750 UP 700
LIG Nex1 26,700 UP 650
Fila Holdings 32,100 UP 1,150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 98,800 DN 1,100
HANAFINANCIALGR 25,350 UP 550
HANWHA LIFE 1,640 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 170,500 DN 5,500
LF 12,500 UP 200
FOOSUNG 6,930 0
JW HOLDINGS 5,540 UP 110
SK Innovation 94,400 UP 800
POONGSAN 19,000 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 31,450 UP 500
Hansae 11,050 DN 150
LG HAUSYS 56,400 DN 100
Youngone Corp 24,550 DN 50
KOLON IND 30,050 UP 200
HanmiPharm 245,000 DN 7,500
BNK Financial Group 4,515 UP 75
emart 112,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY204 50 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 41,850 DN 950
CUCKOO 88,500 UP 3,200
COSMAX 94,800 UP 3,800
MANDO 23,450 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 605,000 DN 7,000
INNOCEAN 56,100 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 22,800 DN 400
Netmarble 93,900 DN 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S238000 UP1500
ORION 140,000 UP 6,500
BGF Retail 158,000 UP 2,000
HYOSUNG HEAVY 14,050 DN 450
WooriFinancialGroup 7,950 UP 140
