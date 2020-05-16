Walkways at Joseon Dynasty royal tomb sites open to public
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- Forest walkways at Joseon Dynasty royal tomb sites were made available to the public on Saturday, allowing more outdoor leisure activities for people tired of staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The nine walkways include those at the East Nine Royal Tombs, Gwangneung Royal Tomb and Sareung Royal Tomb, all located east of Seoul, and at the Taereung and Gangneung Royal Tombs and Uireung Royal Tomb in Seoul, the Cultural Heritage Administration said.
They also include those at the Jangneung Royal Tomb and the Three Royal Tombs in Paju, north of Seoul, and the Yungneung and Geolleung Royal Tombs in Hwaseong, south of Seoul.
The agency is also currently servicing 11 other closed walkways, including those at the West Five Royal Tombs and Hongneung and Yureung Royal Tombs in the outskirts of Seoul, to open them to the public later this year.
Visitors are to maintain social distancing and wear masks at all times. Details are available at www.cha.go.kr.
The Joseon royal tombs, all scattered in and around the nation's capital, were created for 27 generations of kings, queens, crown princes and even those overthrown or posthumously recognized as kings during the dynasty. The tombs, built from 1408 to 1966 using Confucianism principles and geomancy, are known for their unique construction method and landscape architecture.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
3
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
5
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
(4th LD) Coronavirus cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 54
-
5
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
1
(2nd LD) Itaewon-tied cases rise to 153, karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes
-
2
Chun's commander warned S. Korea could end up like Vietnam unless Gwangju uprising quelled: U.S. documents
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea at critical juncture to stem further cases linked to Itaewon cluster
-
4
S. Korea at critical juncture to stem further cases linked to Itaewon cluster
-
5
Music show 'Good Girl' assembles 10 'bad girl' musicians to compete for reward money