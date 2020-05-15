S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 15, 2020
All Headlines 16:53 May 15, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.784 0.786 -0.2
3-year TB 0.874 0.869 +0.5
10-year TB 1.383 1.381 +0.2
2-year MSB 0.843 0.839 +0.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.176 2.170 +0.6
91-day CD 1.050 1.050 0.0
(END)
