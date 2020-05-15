Asiana Q1 losses deepen on virus impact
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier, said Friday its first-quarter net losses sharply widened from a year earlier due to the fallout from the new coronavirus.
Net losses for the January-March quarter deepened to 683.26 billion won (US$555 million) from 89.18 billion won in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.
"Passenger demand began to plunge in February due to virus fears. Increased cargo-carrying volumes fell short of offsetting the sharp decline in air travel demand," the statement said.
Asiana has suspended most flights on international routes since March due to strengthened entry restrictions in various countries to stem the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Asiana plans to restart flight services on 13 international routes -- one to Seattle and 12 to Chinese cities, such as Beijing and Shanghai -- from June 1, while increasing the number of flights on six other routes to cities including Frankfurt, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
The decision is aimed at meeting business travel demand though leisure travel demand has yet to recover, the company said.
In its latest self-help plans, Asiana put all of its 10,500 employees on unpaid leave for 15 days per month from April until business circumstances normalize. Asiana's executives have also agreed to forgo 60 percent of their wages, though no specific time frame was given for how long the pay cuts will remain in effect.
The country's two state lenders -- the Korea Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of Korea -- plan to inject a combined 1.7 trillion won into the cash-strapped carrier.
Asiana shifted to an operating loss of 292.02 billion won in the first quarter from an operating profit of 7.16 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 25 percent to 1.29 trillion won from 1.72 trillion won during the cited period.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
5
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
3
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
4
(4th LD) Coronavirus cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 54
-
5
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
1
(3rd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea at critical juncture to stem further cases linked to Itaewon cluster
-
3
(LEAD) Schools to reopen as scheduled, uncertainty lingers amid infections involving teachers, students
-
4
S. Korea at critical juncture to stem further cases linked to Itaewon cluster
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-tied cases rise to 153, karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes