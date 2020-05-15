Vice FM reiterates Seoul's resolve to contribute to overcoming COVID-19
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young reaffirmed South Korea's commitment Friday to "actively" backing the global fight against the new coronavirus by sharing its anti-virus know-how during an international conference call, the foreign ministry said.
Cho made the remarks during the ninth and last weekly call with his counterparts from six countries, including the United States and Japan, which had served as a key communication channel to promote regional cooperation in battling COVID-19.
In the call, Cho explained that despite a recent cluster of infections in a nightlife district in central Seoul, South Korea is striving to prevent the further spread of the virus and to ensure citizens can go about their normal daily lives based on its aggressive campaign to trace and test suspected cases.
He also reiterated that Seoul will continue its anti-virus strategy based on the principles of "openness, transparency and democracy" and share information related to the pandemic with the international community.
The participants in the call agreed to continue cooperation in sharing measures to return to normality, enabling flights and other transportation means for essential business trips and maintaining sustainable global supply chains, the ministry said.
They also evaluated their cooperation through their conference calls, particularly regarding the return home of their overseas nationals, sharing of virus-related information and support for countries vulnerable to COVID-19.
