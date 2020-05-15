S. Korean men's national golf championship canceled for 1st time due to coronavirus
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national golf championship has been canceled for the first time in its history due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The Korea Golf Association (KGA) said Friday the 63rd Kolon Korea Open will not take place this year because of the recent virus situation in the country. South Korea has reported an uptick in daily virus cases in recent days following cluster infections in a nightlife district in Seoul.
This is the first time that the organizers decided not to hold the prestigious men's golf tournament that started in 1958.
This year's event, co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the KGA, was originally scheduled to take place at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Cheonan, some 90 kilometers south of Seoul, between June 25 and 28.
Previously winners of the Korea Open include Rickie Fowler, Yang Yong-eun, Vijay Singh and K.J. Choi. Last year, Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand won the title.
