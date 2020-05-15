Moon holds phone talks with King Philippe of Belgium over coronavirus response
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday held phone talks with King Philippe of Belgium and discussed ways to cooperate in overcoming the coronavirus pandemic, Seoul's presidential office said.
In the phone conversation, King Philippe thanked South Korea for sending face masks to Belgium and said Seoul's response is a successful example of handling the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
South Korea earlier this month decided to provide face masks to Korean War veterans in 22 countries, and about 20,000 masks were sent to Belgium, one of the nations that took part in the 1950-53 war.
Moon thanked King Philippe for Belgium's help in the evacuation of South Koreans in Mali who had been stranded in the African nation due to the coronavirus lockdown. Eleven South Korean businessmen all returned home safely last month after they were allowed to board Belgium's military plane departing from Mali.
Moon also told King Philippe that the two countries should support economic exchanges of businessmen to minimize the fallout of the pandemic.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
