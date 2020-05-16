Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 May 16, 2020
SEOUL, May. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/14 Cloudy 30
Incheon 19/13 Cloudy 30
Suwon 22/14 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 24/16 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 22/15 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 23/16 Rain 40
Gangneung 19/14 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 23/17 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 24/17 Cloudy 20
Jeju 22/18 Cloudy 10
Daegu 27/16 Cloudy 30
Busan 23/17 Rain 20
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
3
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
5
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
Most Saved
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
2
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul city orders clubs, bars to close following group infection in Itaewon
-
4
(4th LD) Coronavirus cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 54
-
5
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
1
(2nd LD) Itaewon-tied cases rise to 153, karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes
-
2
S. Korea at critical juncture to stem further cases linked to Itaewon cluster
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea at critical juncture to stem further cases linked to Itaewon cluster
-
5
Chun's commander warned S. Korea could end up like Vietnam unless Gwangju uprising quelled: U.S. documents