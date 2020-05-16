Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

May 16, 2020

SEOUL, May. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/14 Cloudy 30

Incheon 19/13 Cloudy 30

Suwon 22/14 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 24/16 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 22/15 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 23/16 Rain 40

Gangneung 19/14 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 23/17 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 24/17 Cloudy 20

Jeju 22/18 Cloudy 10

Daegu 27/16 Cloudy 30

Busan 23/17 Rain 20

