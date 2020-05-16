Korean-language dailies

-- Ex-President Chun sought U.S. help after military coup in 1979: U.S. documents (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Chun sought U.S. help following military coup in December 1979: U.S. documents (Kookmin Daily)

-- Itaewon-tied infections fast spread (Donga llbo)

-- Downside economic risks rise in May over coronavirus: gov't (Segye Times)

-- Controversial civic group accused of using shelter for ex-sex slaves as a pension (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Rise in Itaewon clubs-linked cases spawn concerns about chain infections (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Global leaders raise need for free supply of coronavirus vaccine, treatment (Hankyoreh)

-- Shelter for former sex slaves put up for sale only 3 years after purchase (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Seoul city gov't lacks budget for emergency aid funds (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Airliners, travel agencies to post terrible earnings over coronavirus (Korea Economic Daily)

