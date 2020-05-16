Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ex-President Chun sought U.S. help after military coup in 1979: U.S. documents (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Chun sought U.S. help following military coup in December 1979: U.S. documents (Kookmin Daily)
-- Itaewon-tied infections fast spread (Donga llbo)
-- Downside economic risks rise in May over coronavirus: gov't (Segye Times)
-- Controversial civic group accused of using shelter for ex-sex slaves as a pension (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rise in Itaewon clubs-linked cases spawn concerns about chain infections (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Global leaders raise need for free supply of coronavirus vaccine, treatment (Hankyoreh)
-- Shelter for former sex slaves put up for sale only 3 years after purchase (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul city gov't lacks budget for emergency aid funds (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Airliners, travel agencies to post terrible earnings over coronavirus (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Taiwan question puts S. Korea to test over US-China row (Korea Times)
(END)
