Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:05 May 17, 2020
SEOUL, May. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/15 Sunny 70
Incheon 21/14 Sunny 70
Suwon 26/15 Sunny 30
Cheongju 28/16 Sunny 20
Daejeon 28/15 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 26/16 Sunny 70
Gangneung 23/15 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 28/15 Sunny 10
Gwangju 28/16 Sunny 0
Jeju 23/16 Cloudy 20
Daegu 28/17 Cloudy 10
Busan 21/17 Cloudy 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
2
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
3
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
4
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
Most Saved
-
1
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
2
(4th LD) Coronavirus cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 54
-
3
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
4
(5th LD) Infection cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 94
-
5
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
1
S. Korea reports 19 new coronavirus cases, fewest in a week
-
2
Chun's commander warned S. Korea could end up like Vietnam unless Gwangju uprising quelled: U.S. documents
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports fewest daily virus cases in week amid letup in Itaewon cluster
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports fewest daily virus cases in week; cluster-linked spread slows
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-tied cases rise to 153, karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes