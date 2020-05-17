Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:05 May 17, 2020

SEOUL, May. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/15 Sunny 70

Incheon 21/14 Sunny 70

Suwon 26/15 Sunny 30

Cheongju 28/16 Sunny 20

Daejeon 28/15 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 26/16 Sunny 70

Gangneung 23/15 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 28/15 Sunny 10

Gwangju 28/16 Sunny 0

Jeju 23/16 Cloudy 20

Daegu 28/17 Cloudy 10

Busan 21/17 Cloudy 0

